ELLIS, Valerie Zoe:
Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Redwood Lifestyle Care and Village, Blenheim. Aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen Croft, Kevin and Kerry Ellis. Loving grandmother to Owen, Erica, Chad and Chelsea; great-grandmother Ellie to Samuel, Jake, Liam and Flynn. Daughter of the late Arnold and Peg Cox, sister and sister-in-law of the late Wilson and Margaret Cox, the late Carol and David Larcombe, Hector and Valmai Cox, Ngaire and the late Rex Linton, Wendy and John Peyton, the late Patricia, and John Tiffen, Brenda Austin, Gladys and Ray Rowsell. Sister-in-law to the late Margaret Ellis, the late David, and Diana Ellis and Anne Ellis. A loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. Many thanks to the staff at Redwood Retirement Lifestyle Care and Village for their love and care of Val. Messages may be sent to 105A Charles Street, Blenheim 7201. A private service will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 26, 2020