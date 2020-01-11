BODY, Valerie Marilyn (Val)

(nee Campbell):

(of Rangitata and Ashburton) Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020; aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Lester. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Simon and Belinda, Matthew and Denise, James and Erin. Loved Nana of Jensen and Corbin, Kiera and Zachary, Lucy, Imogen, Abigail and Elijah. Loved daughter of Colin and Mary. Loved sister of Rae and Colleen. Many thanks to the staff at Ashburton Hospital, Christchurch Women's Hospital and Nurse Maude for all their loving care of Valerie. Messages to the Body family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at https:cancernz.org.nz/

A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held at St Andrew's at Rangi Ruru Presbyterian Chapel, 16 Merivale Lane, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.





