Val NOSSITER

Guest Book
  • "Dear Sandy, Howard and Steph, saddened to hear of your Dads..."
  • "So sad to here of U Val's passing We all have great..."
    - Lynette Hedges
  • "Our heart felt sympathy goes out to you all. Val was a very..."
    - Susan and Grant Blackmore
  • "So very sorry to be unable to attend the service for Val. A..."
    - Susan Haye
  • "Sorry to hear of Uncle Val's passing, he was such fun when..."
    - Tanya Torrie
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

NOSSITER, Val:
On October 11, 2020, suddenly, at his home, Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch, aged 84 years. Fisherman, gentleman, long-serving Rotarian, business owner, pot-stirrer, gardener, wine appreciator, advice giver, watchful investor, card shark and puzzler. Loved and precious husband to the late Joy, Dad to Sandy, Howard, and Steph, father-in-law to Robyn, and Tony, grandad to Brittany and Mac, Ben, Sam, Tom, and Harry, brother of Isobel and the late Gerald, Beryl and Bill and a cherished friend to many. A celebration of Val's life was held in Christchurch on Friday, October 16.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
