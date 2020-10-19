NOSSITER, Val:
On October 11, 2020, suddenly, at his home, Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch, aged 84 years. Fisherman, gentleman, long-serving Rotarian, business owner, pot-stirrer, gardener, wine appreciator, advice giver, watchful investor, card shark and puzzler. Loved and precious husband to the late Joy, Dad to Sandy, Howard, and Steph, father-in-law to Robyn, and Tony, grandad to Brittany and Mac, Ben, Sam, Tom, and Harry, brother of Isobel and the late Gerald, Beryl and Bill and a cherished friend to many. A celebration of Val's life was held in Christchurch on Friday, October 16.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 19, 2020