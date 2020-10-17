BLISSETT, Tui Moana:
Peacefully at Coldstream Lifecare, Ashburton, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen, much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Roberta and Mike Gregan, the late Joe, and Simon and Bev. Loved Nana of Brent and Jacky; Ana and Ben, and Samuel, and Great-Nana of Stevie; and Elijah. Special thanks to the staff of Coldstream Lifecare for their loving care over the years. Messages to: The Blissett Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Tui's life will be held at St Stephen's Church, Park Street, Ashburton on Tuesday, October 20, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 17, 2020