MOLLOY,
Trevor Wayne William:
Suddenly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Dearly loved son of Wayne and Moira. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Hannah and Ben, Emma and Chris. Loved uncle of Charlotte, and Olivia; Noah, and Jax. Loved grandson of Isla and the late Trevor Molloy, Ruby and the late Willy McConnaughie. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at the family home, 11 Galletly Road, St Andrews, on Friday, March 13, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 11, 2020