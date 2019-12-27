KERR,
Trevor Graeme (Trev):
Passed away peacefully with family by his side, at Reefton Hospice on December 20, 2019, aged 62. Treasured father and father in-law of Kristy, Jodie and Richard Thomas, and Hayley, much loved son of Edna and the late Eric, cherished grandad of Chantel, Samantha, Emily, Richie, Ciaran, Caitlin, Braedyn, and Taryn, loved great-grandad of Richie Todd, Beau, and Sofia, loved big brother of Alistair, Anne and Paul, and Murray and Trish, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages to 32b Polstead Road Stoke 7011. As per Trev's wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 27, 2019