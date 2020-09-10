GIBSON, Trevor Campbell:
Died suddenly on the golf course, playing the game he loved, on September 8, 2020; aged 79 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Rosemary. Loving father and father-in-law of Gillian and Shayne, Murray, Craig and Julie. Adored poppa of Clayton, Hamish, Rebecca; Jaedon and Becs, Katelyn and Daniel, Joseph, Thomas, Alice, and Poppa Trev to great-granddaughter MacKenzie. A private family service will be held, followed by a memorial service to be advised at a later date. Messages to 25 Ameer Street, Pleasant Point 7903.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 10, 2020