KAYNES, Tracey (Trace):

One of the good blokes

Heather, Jono, Brad, Scott, Katherine, and families, offer heartfelt thanks to family, friends, and neighbours for the love and support after the sudden loss of Trace. Thanks go to Greg and Selwyn for the lovely service, for all the visits, cards, baking and flowers, and to everyone who attended the service. To the Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and Rotary, we are grateful for all you did. Special thanks to Chris and Anna, Neil, Jude, and Jan for being there. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



