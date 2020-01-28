KAYNES,
Tracey Royston (Trace):
Tragically after an accident in Waimate on January 26, 2020; aged 60 years.
"One of the good blokes"
Dearly loved husband of Heather, stepfather of Jono and Sarah Garrett, and Brad and Joanne Garrett. Popa T of Elia, Summer and Harry. Loved son of the late Roy and Val. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Katherine, Mavisanne and Bruce Philbrick, Ian Birse, Ailsa and Peter Burns, and Julie and Brent Millar. Loved uncle of Cameron, Sarah and Duncan. A service to celebrate Tracey's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Highway, Waimate, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Kaynes Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 28, 2020