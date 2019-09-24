WALDRON, Tony Grant:
Tragically at Rakaia on September 18, 2019, aged 29 years. Loved soul mate of Alana. Best Dad ever to Jorja and Charlotte. Precious son of Sonia Skerten, and loved son and son-in-law of Mark and Di Waldron, Michelle and Aidan Foster, and Brendan Armstrong and Shelley Wild. Loved brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, and friend to all his family. A service celebrating Tony's life will be held at the Razza Restaurant and Bar, 28 Tasman Road, Twizel, at 1.00pm, on Friday, September 27, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Waldron Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 24, 2019