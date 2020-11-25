Timothy O'BRIEN (1969 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Tim, here's to the cats and coffees. So sad for all your..."
    - Bernadette Knewstubb
  • "Tim I remember you joining us one new years Eve. You were..."
    - Raewynne
  • "So sad for you all love Denise LAWSON née Columbus Len..."
    - Denise Lawson
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Connect Church
108 Queen Street
Waimate
View Map
Death Notice

O'BRIEN,
Timothy Charles (Tim):
31.7.1969 - 23.11.2020
Loved son of Neil (dec) and Beverly. Brother and brother-in-law of Christine and Terry Sullivan, Linda (Melbourne), uncle of Patrick, and Katie (Melbourne), and great-uncle to Cormac. A memorial service for Tim will be held at the Connect Church, 108 Queen Street, Waimate, at 2.00pm, on Friday, November 27, 2020. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Timaru Hospital ICU and Paul and Jo Kuriger.
"At peace at last"
Messages c/- The O'Brien Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.