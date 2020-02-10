HOLT,
Timothy James (Tim):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Adored Dad of Becca, and Abi and Chris. A memorial service celebrating Tim's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2.30pm. Messages to The Holt Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish,
but have everlasting life."
John 3 v 16
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 10, 2020