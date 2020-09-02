Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thorley WALLIS. View Sign Death Notice



Thorley Brian (Brian):

Passed away peacefully at his home in Temuka on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 96 years. A much loved and loving husband of Shirley for 72 years, and an adored and loved dad and father-in-law of Anne (Australia), and Elaine and Warren. A devoted granddad and Gee of Ranee, and Vanessa; and Bruce, and David.

"Rest in Peace"

The family wish to sincerely thank Dr Kirsty Russell for the compassion, respect and support given to Brian over the years. Messages to 67 Denmark Street, Temuka 7920. A Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the St Joseph's Catholic Church (cnr Denmark and Wilkin Streets, Temuka), on Friday, September 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







WALLIS,Thorley Brian (Brian):Passed away peacefully at his home in Temuka on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 96 years. A much loved and loving husband of Shirley for 72 years, and an adored and loved dad and father-in-law of Anne (Australia), and Elaine and Warren. A devoted granddad and Gee of Ranee, and Vanessa; and Bruce, and David."Rest in Peace"The family wish to sincerely thank Dr Kirsty Russell for the compassion, respect and support given to Brian over the years. Messages to 67 Denmark Street, Temuka 7920. A Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the St Joseph's Catholic Church (cnr Denmark and Wilkin Streets, Temuka), on Friday, September 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers