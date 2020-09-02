WALLIS,
Thorley Brian (Brian):
Passed away peacefully at his home in Temuka on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 96 years. A much loved and loving husband of Shirley for 72 years, and an adored and loved dad and father-in-law of Anne (Australia), and Elaine and Warren. A devoted granddad and Gee of Ranee, and Vanessa; and Bruce, and David.
"Rest in Peace"
The family wish to sincerely thank Dr Kirsty Russell for the compassion, respect and support given to Brian over the years. Messages to 67 Denmark Street, Temuka 7920. A Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the St Joseph's Catholic Church (cnr Denmark and Wilkin Streets, Temuka), on Friday, September 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 2, 2020