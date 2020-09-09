Thomas YOUNG

Death Notice

YOUNG,
Thomas James (Tom):
Of Outram, formerly of Hillend. On September 7, 2020 at Ross Home; in his 94th year. Loved husband of the late Nancy, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Beverley, Graeme and the late Juliet Humphries, Alison and Mark, loved grandad of Lachlan, Ross and Jenna, Logan, Brent and Nicole; Brendon, and Jared; Shaun, and Zane and Tegan. Treasured great- grandad of Jake, Ellie-May, and Lucas; and Makayla-Jade. Many thanks to Lindsay Unit, Ross Home and Clutha Views Rest Home for all their care and support. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Friday, September 11, the funeral then leaving for the Balclutha Cemetery arriving at 4.00pm. Messages to R.J. Young, Kakapuaka, RD3, Balclutha.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
