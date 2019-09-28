Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MORTIMER. View Sign Death Notice



Thomas Lyall (Lyall):

Our courageous husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad departed this world after a stubborn struggle with Parkinsons and Cancer on September 26, 2019, aged 80 years, surrounded by his family. Finally he is free from the pain but he will be missed dearly by his wife and companion of 55 years Dawn: treasured dad of Chris, Ginny and Ange: friend and father-in-law of Brett, Mark and Steve: cherished grandfather of Emma, Hannah, Ben, Matthew, Tegan and Gracyn: adored great-grandfather and Coltar to Leila, Arlo and August: loved brother and brother-in-law of Gill and Pat (dec), the late Jean and Charlie, Robert and Alison, Kay and Barry: favourite uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families. Lyall will be forever in our hearts. Our heart felt appreciation to the staff at Aroha Care Centre who looked after Lyall for the last two years. Friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of Lyall's life at Ricoh Sports Centre, 237 Taita Dr, Avalon, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to the Mortimer family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or left on Lyalls page at







Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 28, 2019

