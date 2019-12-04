KITE,
Thomas Frederick John
(Tom):
#6287320 Gunner Royal Artillery, and 4/5 Buffs WW2. Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Friday, November 29, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, and a cherished father and respected father-in-law of Jenni and Steve. A devoted granddad of Kathy and Richard, Gavin, Audrey, and Michael and Farah. Messages to PO Box 2149, Washdyke, Timaru. In keeping with Tom's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 4, 2019