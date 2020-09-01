HENDRY, Thomas Anthony:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, aged 74 years. Loved husband and best friend of Marie, loved and respected father of Andrew and Karen (Toowomba), Vanessa and Tim, Matt and Jaime, Chris and family, loved brother of Brian (dec) and Margaret Joan (dec), Noel (dec), Russell and Dorne (dec). Much loved granddad Tom of Troy, Jackson, Olivia, Thomas, and Polly, and great-granddad of Ava. Good friend of Aaron and Amanda Fleury (Sydney), and Nick Fleury (Skipton UK). Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by his wee white friend, Nico the dog. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at St Thomas' Church, Mountain View Road, on Thursday, September 3 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Due to Covid-19, attendance numbers will be restricted, however livestream will be available via the link www.ustream.tv/channel/ACp7yH5hsX8
Messages to the Hendry family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 1, 2020