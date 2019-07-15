HART,
Thomas Bruce (Bruce):
Suddenly at Lister Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Roger and Elizabeth, Donald and Sandy, Russell and the late Jayne and partner Fran, Graham and Elaine. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The service celebrating the life of Bruce will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John St, Waimate, at 11.00am followed by the interment at The Waimate Public Cemetery Waimate. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lister Home, Waimate. Messages to Hart family, 51 Mill Rd, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 15, 2019