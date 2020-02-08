GRAHAM,
Thomas James (Tom):
Passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Lynne and Donald Osborne. Much loved granddad of Hayley, Cara, Anna, Kyle, Thomas and Sarah. Adored great-granddad of his six great-grandchildren.
"Finally bowled out"
A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at St Mark's Church, 150 Withells Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 11, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 8, 2020