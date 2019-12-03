GOODMAN,
Thomas Jacob (Tom):
09.09.1990 - 29.11.2019
Tragically taken too soon on November 29, 2019; aged 29 years. Partner and soulmate of Alana. Best buddy of wee man Cals. Son and stepson of Nic and Rick, and Gary (Gub) and Marny. Brother and brother-in-law of Mitchell and Grace, and McLeod and Shanan (dec), and step-brother of Seth. Uncle of his two nieces, and grandson of Keith (dec) and Norma, and Owen (dec) and Sylvia (dec). Nephew to his uncles and aunties, and cousin of many. Friend to those he likes and the planet and his best friend 'Spud' dog. A service celebrating the life of Tom will be held at Hook Hall, 178 Hook School Road, Makikihi, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waimate Fire Brigade will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Goodman Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019