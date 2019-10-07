FENTIMAN, Thomas James:
Tom passed away peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, on September 26, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved husband of Joan Alison (nee Evans), and loved father and father-in-law of Janice (Jan) and Malcolm Brown (Invercargill), Keith and Joanne (Sydney), and Evan and Tracey (BC, Canada). Loved Grandfather of Matthew, Robbie, Emma and Michael Brown, Leeza (dec), Christopher and Thomas Fentiman, and Hayley and Aidan Fentiman; and loved Great-grandfather of Lucia and Reuben Brown. The family wish to sincerely thank the Glenwood Rest Home for their wonderful care of Tom during his short stay. According to his wishes, Tom has been privately cremated.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 7, 2019