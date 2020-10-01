Thomas DOUGHERTY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas DOUGHERTY.
Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Death Notice

DOUGHERTY,
Thomas William (Tom):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, in the loving care of the staff of Elloughton Gardens, Timaru. Much loved husband of Judy for 58 years. A much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Ruth, Wayne and Raewyn, and Michael and Sheree. Dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and the late Stewart Kendall, Pat and the late Alec, and Sue and Colin. All messages please to the Dougherty family, Flat 3/216 King Street, Temuka. As per Tom's wishes, a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.