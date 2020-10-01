DOUGHERTY,
Thomas William (Tom):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, in the loving care of the staff of Elloughton Gardens, Timaru. Much loved husband of Judy for 58 years. A much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Ruth, Wayne and Raewyn, and Michael and Sheree. Dearly loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and the late Stewart Kendall, Pat and the late Alec, and Sue and Colin. All messages please to the Dougherty family, Flat 3/216 King Street, Temuka. As per Tom's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 1, 2020