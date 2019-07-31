CUMMINGS,
Thomas Hoole (Tom):
Passed away peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on Friday, July 26, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved father of Grant (and Shona), Brent (and Brett), Lynne (and Barry). Beloved grandpa of Constance (and Eddie), Michael, and Toby. Treasured son of the late Ethel and Thomas Cummings (snr), brother of the late Margaret, Harold, Robert, William, and Dorothy. Special thanks to the caregivers at Presbyterian Support, Hospice South Canterbury, and Dr John Fanning. A service for Thomas will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, August 3, at 1.30pm. All messages to the Cummings family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 31, 2019