COUTTS,
Thomas Brunton (Tom):
On Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, just short of his 90th birthday. Treasured husband of the late Kathleen May. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Richard and Mary (Wanaka), Michael and Jayne (Alexandra), and David and Kate (London). Loved and admired grandad of Gareth, James, Hannah, Rosie and Anna. Respected brother and brother-in-law of Alistair and Mary (Fairlie). Also loved husband of the late June (Millar), and respected and loved stepfather to Ross, Jo, Peter, Andrea and Geoffrey, and their families. Thanks to the staff at Elloughton who cared so kindly for Tom in his final weeks, and to Tom's special friends for their support. Due to our current social restrictions Tom will be laid to rest with Mum on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and we invite you to join us in raising a glass to farewell him, wherever you are on that day. Messages to [email protected]
R.I.P - one of life's
true gentlemen.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020