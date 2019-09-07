CAMPBELL,

Thomas Peter (Peter):

Isabel, Diane, Greg, and Richard and families wish to extend their heartfelt thanks for the beautiful cards, food, flowers, visits and messages of support we received. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will truly be missed. A special thank you to Reverend Phil Bettany for the lovely service and the Waimate Bowling Club for their guard of honour. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

Others have lost



This I Know

But he was ours

And we loved him so



