CAMPBELL,
Thomas Peter (Peter):
Isabel, Diane, Greg, and Richard and families wish to extend their heartfelt thanks for the beautiful cards, food, flowers, visits and messages of support we received. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will truly be missed. A special thank you to Reverend Phil Bettany for the lovely service and the Waimate Bowling Club for their guard of honour. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Others have lost
This I Know
But he was ours
And we loved him so
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 7, 2019