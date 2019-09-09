BARLOW,
Thomas Reuben (Tom):
Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A loved husband of 61 years to Margot, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Michael Kravcenko, Stephen and Claire, and Allison and Graeme Mercer. An adored granddad to Misha, Paul, and Mark; Gemma, Eli, Ben, and Ashley; Rachael, Helen, James, Stephen, Nickolas and a great-granddad to his great-grandchildren.
"A respected friend to many"
Donations to the Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19 Rathmore Street on Wednesday, September 11, at 11am, followed by private cremation
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 9, 2019