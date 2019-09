BARLOW,Thomas Reuben (Tom):Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A loved husband of 61 years to Margot, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Michael Kravcenko, Stephen and Claire, and Allison and Graeme Mercer. An adored granddad to Misha, Paul, and Mark; Gemma, Eli, Ben, and Ashley; Rachael, Helen, James, Stephen, Nickolas and a great-granddad to his great-grandchildren."A respected friend to many"Donations to the Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19 Rathmore Street on Wednesday, September 11, at 11am, followed by private cremation