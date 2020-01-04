Thelma NAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "Thank you for the chats after doing your gardens and the..."
  • "To the Naylor family. My thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Janet McDonald
  • "Sending our sympathy to all your family. Such fond memories..."
    - Karyn McDonald
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

NAYLOR,
Thelma Elizabeth (Betty):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, Timaru, on Friday, January 3, 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Alan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley and Chris Lightburn (Australia), Shirley and Geoff Laney (Dunedin), Robert and Karen, Wendy, and the late Sally. Loved and adored grandma of Michael, Aaron, and the late Ryan; Katherine; Samuel, and Jacob; and great-grandma of Emile. Donations to Betty's chosen charity, Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Betty will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, January 8, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 18 Kent Street, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.