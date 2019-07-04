THOMPSON,
Sister Teresa rsj
(Teresa Josephine):
On June 29, 2019, peacefully, at Auckland City Hospital. Much loved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of the Sacred Heart and loved daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine Thompson, loved aunt of her nieces and nephews, and their families.
May Teresa be at peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary MacKillop Centre, 56 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Thursday, July 4 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 4, 2019