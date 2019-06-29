FAHEY, Teresa Catherine
(nee Gallen):
Our lovely Aunty Teresa passed away on June 26, 2019, in her 92nd year. Much treasured sister and sister-in-law of the late Jim and Naumai, Pat and Rita, Maureen and Ray, Teddy and Barbara, Julia and Mervyn, and Ken, and aunty to her numerous nieces and nephews. Aunty Teresa will be remembered for her 'open at all hours' welcoming home, genuine interest in us all, strong personality and sparkle. To our nine cousins and their families - we are enfolding you with our love, prayers and support.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 29, 2019