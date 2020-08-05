MOSS,
Sylvia Alice (nee Bunting):
Peacefully at home on August 1, 2020, aged 80. Soulmate of the late Woody, treasured and dearly loved mum of Eileen and Nigel Moore, Les and Kaye, the late Barry, the late Colin, the late Karen, and Alister and Carmel Pye, and a loved Nana and Nana Sylv of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Friday, August 7, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 3 Guthrie St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2020