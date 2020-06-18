DONALDSON,
Sylvia Daphne Jessica
(nee Marshall):
Peacefully at McKenzie Heath Care, Geraldine, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aged 59. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Sara and Kepler Cowan (Queensland) and Richard and Kimberley (Rangiora). Devoted grandmother of Poppy and Willow Cowan, and Lillie and Harlan Donaldson. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oxford Search and Rescue and The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sylvia will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to: 4 Cross Street, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 18 to June 23, 2020