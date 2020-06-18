Sylvia DONALDSON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Sara and your family at this very sad time...."
    - Kath and Richard Curtis
  • "Deeply sorry for your loss Heather, Gary, Fiona, Cameron..."
    - Julianne Farrell
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time"
    - Judy Peterson
  • "DONALDSON, Sylvia Daphne Jessica (nee Marshall): Passed..."
    - Sylvia DONALDSON
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DONALDSON,
Sylvia Daphne Jessica
(nee Marshall):
Peacefully at McKenzie Heath Care, Geraldine, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Aged 59. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Sara and Kepler Cowan (Queensland) and Richard and Kimberley (Rangiora). Devoted grandmother of Poppy and Willow Cowan, and Lillie and Harlan Donaldson. In lieu of flowers donations to the Oxford Search and Rescue and The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sylvia will be held at Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to: 4 Cross Street, Geraldine.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from June 18 to June 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.