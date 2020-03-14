Sydney THOMPSON

At home on March 8, 2020, aged 88 years. Loved son of the late Jock and Anne Thompson, loved father of Sheryll and Terry Dobson (Australia), and Jeff Thompson, loved brother of Ken and Judith (Queenstown), loving uncle to Peter, Suzanne and Philip, also a great-uncle to Alex, Matthew, and Sam Jones; Michael, and Amanda Thompson. In keeping with Syd's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to the Thompson family, 8/32 McBride Street, Frankton, Queenstown 9300.

Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
