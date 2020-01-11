Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne POULTER. View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



Suzanne Elizabeth (Sue):

Peacefully after a long illness, at her home on January 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family; aged 59. Adored wife and best friend of Ivan. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Carl and Emily, Adam (dec), Aaron and Grant, Todd, Lara and Mike Olsen, Katrina and Mike Dynes, Nadine and Bauke de Jong, and Brad. Loved and treasured Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Elaine and the late Eric Carter, and daughter-in-law of Joyce and the late Blandfield Poulter (Darky). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and Steve MacDonald, Shane and Lesa Carter, Stephen and Lisa Carter and the late Carol Carter. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. According to Sue's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Ward 5, and Physio Department at Timaru Hospital, District Nurses, Presbyterian Support, Dr D'Souza and SC Hospice, and Dr Price. Thanks also to Aoraki Funeral Services and Rosie Staite for your empathy and compassion, and to everyone that has supported us during this journey. Messages to 2 Matai Cres, Highfield, Timaru 7910.







POULTER,Suzanne Elizabeth (Sue):Peacefully after a long illness, at her home on January 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family; aged 59. Adored wife and best friend of Ivan. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Carl and Emily, Adam (dec), Aaron and Grant, Todd, Lara and Mike Olsen, Katrina and Mike Dynes, Nadine and Bauke de Jong, and Brad. Loved and treasured Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Elaine and the late Eric Carter, and daughter-in-law of Joyce and the late Blandfield Poulter (Darky). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and Steve MacDonald, Shane and Lesa Carter, Stephen and Lisa Carter and the late Carol Carter. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. According to Sue's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Ward 5, and Physio Department at Timaru Hospital, District Nurses, Presbyterian Support, Dr D'Souza and SC Hospice, and Dr Price. Thanks also to Aoraki Funeral Services and Rosie Staite for your empathy and compassion, and to everyone that has supported us during this journey. Messages to 2 Matai Cres, Highfield, Timaru 7910. Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers