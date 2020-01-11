POULTER,
Suzanne Elizabeth (Sue):
Peacefully after a long illness, at her home on January 4, 2020, surrounded by loving family; aged 59. Adored wife and best friend of Ivan. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Carl and Emily, Adam (dec), Aaron and Grant, Todd, Lara and Mike Olsen, Katrina and Mike Dynes, Nadine and Bauke de Jong, and Brad. Loved and treasured Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Elaine and the late Eric Carter, and daughter-in-law of Joyce and the late Blandfield Poulter (Darky). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and Steve MacDonald, Shane and Lesa Carter, Stephen and Lisa Carter and the late Carol Carter. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. According to Sue's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Ward 5, and Physio Department at Timaru Hospital, District Nurses, Presbyterian Support, Dr D'Souza and SC Hospice, and Dr Price. Thanks also to Aoraki Funeral Services and Rosie Staite for your empathy and compassion, and to everyone that has supported us during this journey. Messages to 2 Matai Cres, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020