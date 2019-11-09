FLETCHER, Sue:

Sue's loving families wish to sincerely thank relatives and friends for their wonderful support after Sue's passing. We are very grateful for all the baking, cards, telephone calls and the beautiful flowers we received. A huge thank you to Lister Home for their remarkable care of Sue. Special thanks to Angela and Steve for their care and support during Sue's final days. Thank you to St Augustine's Church choir and Indrea for conducting the service. A very special thank you to Paul Leonard. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



