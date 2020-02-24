MAYNARD, Susan Jane
(Sue) (nee Lind):
After a courageous battle, surrounded by loving family, at Timaru Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020; aged 62 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Rebecca, Kelly and John, and Terri and Marc. Loved Nana Sue to Indee, Lily, Jane, and Zac. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to many. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Daffodil House would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Maynard Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020