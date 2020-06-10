Susan DOMIGAN

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to read of Sue's passing. She was such a..."
    - Heather Hinton
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Domigan family on the loss of..."
    - Kathy Topp
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy to all, Sue will be sadly..."
    - Sally Reid
  • "My Deepest sympathy to you all and my thoughts are with you..."
  • "Deepest sympathy our thought are with you all at this sad..."
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
Death Notice

DOMIGAN, Susan Jane
(nee Donaldson):
Passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, aged 70 years. Best friend and devoted wife to Jeffrey. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Ross and Bonnie, Craig and Hinemoa. Cherished Grandma to Renae and Zoe; India and Chase; and Olivia and Mason. Loved sister to Bruce, Diane, Joanne and Jeffrey, and much loved Aunty to their children. At Sue's request a private family cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, June 12, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages c/- 8b Waimataitai Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 10, 2020
