Acknowledgement

CONWAY,

Sue (nee Mawhinney):

21.05.2019

Barry, Anne, Paul, Pauline and families would like to thank all who shared their love and friendship with Sue and family, all the visits, baking, meals, phone calls and cards helped us get through. To Sue's special friends, Christine, Gusty and Vickie, Maria and Andy, Dawn and Peter, Johan and Trevor, Margo and Ross, Bridget and Bevan, Cass, Margie, Dawn, Gracie and especially Jo, Kim, Trish, Vickie, Leanne and Julie you are all legends.

The following is an extract from a note left by Sue:

I want people to know how blessed I am, who gets to share the end of life with such loyal, loving friends and family. To hear, feel and see the love and laughter that each and every one surrounded me with is more than overwhelming. I can never thank you enough for making this the most special time of my life. My ANZAC connections have forged lifetime bonds. Its been wonderful to have Aussies, a Jaffa and a Tauranga drop everything, turn up and make my last week's such a special time. To my Temuka Transport and Mackenzie Supply Service colleagues, I appreciate all the love and support the toots and visits have lifted me up. To my team; my band of merry carers, Sandy and all her Florence Nightingales, I wouldn't have been able to stay at home without you all, Dr Vara, Sharon and their team thank you. I'll be looking out for each and every one of you, don't cry of me, I have had a lifetime of lessons in the last few weeks, there is no room for sadness and hope you all feel the same.

There are so many people we need to thank for the support during Sue's illness and the time since she left us. Please except this as a personal acknowledgment to you all from the family.



