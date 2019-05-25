CONWAY, Sue Elizabeth
(nee Mawhinney):
It is with great sadness that Sue left us at home amongst loved ones after a short illness on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Kurt. Much adored daughter of George and Mavis (both deceased). Loved and treasured sister of Barry and Anne, Paul and Pauline, and Terry (deceased). Most loving and supportive aunty of Michael, Olivia and Dillion (Melbourne), Katrina, Steven (Wellington), and Maddison. Sue touched many and was loved and respected by her many friends and colleagues in NZ and Aussie. At Sue's request a private cremation has been held. Family would like to thank her many friends who have shown love and support to Sue in recent times. Messages to: 327 Te-awa Road, RD 25, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019