Sue CONWAY

Guest Book
  • "Barry-Anne-Paul-Pauline. So sad to hear the sudden passing..."
  • "So saddened to read this news. RIP Susan. Thinking of your..."
    - Heather Moss
Death Notice

CONWAY, Sue Elizabeth
(nee Mawhinney):
It is with great sadness that Sue left us at home amongst loved ones after a short illness on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Kurt. Much adored daughter of George and Mavis (both deceased). Loved and treasured sister of Barry and Anne, Paul and Pauline, and Terry (deceased). Most loving and supportive aunty of Michael, Olivia and Dillion (Melbourne), Katrina, Steven (Wellington), and Maddison. Sue touched many and was loved and respected by her many friends and colleagues in NZ and Aussie. At Sue's request a private cremation has been held. Family would like to thank her many friends who have shown love and support to Sue in recent times. Messages to: 327 Te-awa Road, RD 25, Temuka.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.