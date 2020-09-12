WILSON,
Stephen John Paul (Steve):
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Ann and surrounded by his family at Talbot Park Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020. A cherished and lifelong soulmate of Ann a caring and devoted father and father-in-law of Paul and partner Lilly, and Emily and Damian. A loved and loving Pop of Jayden, Hamiora, Paige, Jackson, and Kiara, a special uncle to his nieces and nephews, an adored brother and brother-in-law and a great mate to many. Messages to 166 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family farewell has been held which will be followed by a public Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 12, 2020