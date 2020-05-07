BINNS,
Stephen Alan (Steve):
Died peacefully at home with family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sharron, and cherished dad of Joshua, and Jayson. Much loved son of Margaret and the late Alan, and loved son-in-law of Carol and Mel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Julee and Neil and uncle of Krystie, and Mikki. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations are made to Lake Tekapo Volunteer Fire Brigade (email [email protected]) or Mackenzie Coastguard (email [email protected] for details). We would like to thank all our family, friends and the Mackenzie community for their amazing support throughout Steve's illness. Our special thanks to Dr Lewis Arundell, and the South Canterbury district nurses.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 7, 2020