ARBUCKLE, Stephen Peter:
On June 2, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Peter, brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Angela, Kathleen and Callum Skeet, and Jennifer and Richard Daniels. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent c/- the Arbuckle Family, PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. A Memorial Service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at the West Melton Community Centre, 1163 West Coast Road, West Melton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 12noon.

Published in Timaru Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2019
