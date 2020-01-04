Stefan HARBROW (1972 - 2020)
Death Notice

HARBROW, Stefan Michael:
25.09.1972 - 29.12.2019
Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Loved and cherished son of the late Max and Pat Harbrow. Dearest brother and brother-in-law of Lisa and Brendan Aitken, Andrew Harbrow (England), and uncle to Demi, Max and Caitlin. Treasured friend of Chrissy. Stefan has been cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Fly freely Stefan into the arms of our dearest Mum and Dad.
Until we meet again,
lots of love

Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
