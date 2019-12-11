SOLE, Stanley Edwin (Stan):
No. 4314164 RNZAF. On December 4, 2019, peacefully at McKenzie Hospital, Geraldine, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Nita. Much loved father of Verna and partner Calvin, and Malcolm (Australia). A special grandfather of Glenn and Tor (Maldives), Nathan and Bec (Sydney), Duncan and Penelope (Rolleston), and Nick (Perth). A much loved great-grandfather of Brooke and Angus (Invercargill), Kyah and Flynn (Sydney), Otis, Scarlet, Fable, and Quinn (Rolleston). At Stan's request a private funeral was held. Thanks to the compassionate care of the nursing staff at McKenzie Hospital, Geraldine. Messages to 9 Highsted Road, Christchurch 8053.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 11, 2019