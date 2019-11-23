Stanley MENNELL

MENNELL,
Stanley William (Stan):
Passed away on November 16, 2019. Loving partner to Sylvia, loving father to Peter, Lynley, and Garry (Sydney) and loved friend of their mother Kath Mennell, loving granddad to Melissa, and Natalie (Chch); Belinda, and Jason (Sydney), loved son of Bill and Lizzie (both dec), loved brother to Dorothy and Spud (both dec), Lance (dec) and Peg, Brian and Heather (both dec), Alan and Marilyn (Riverton). A private funeral has taken place. Messages to 4c Gibson St, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
