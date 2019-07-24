HICKEY,
Sonja Diane (nee Giles):
Passed away very peacefully at home in Masterton on June 9, 2019, aged 52 years. Sonja is now at rest. Sonja was a greatly loved daughter of Joanne and Graham, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Martin and Carolyn, dearly loved aunt of Kim and Liam. Friend to many more. There has been a private family cremation in Masterton and a memorial service will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, July 27, at 2.00pm.
