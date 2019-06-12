HICKEY,

Sonja Diane (nee Giles):

Passed away very peacefully at home in Masterton on June 9, 2019. Sonja is now at rest. Sonja was a greatly loved daughter of Joanne and Graham, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Martin and Carolyn, dearly loved aunt of Kim and Liam. Friend to many more. Messages to the Giles family may be posted to c/- Rosewood Funeral Home, PO Box 2005, Masterton 5842. There has been a private family cremation in Masterton and a memorial service will be held in Timaru during late July/early August. The details of date and location will be advised in the Timaru Herald and on Facebook.





