GOODGER,
Sonia Dawn (Dawn):
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens after a short illness on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Neville for over 60 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bernadette and Peter Bennett, Michael and Tracey, Graeme and Heather, and Melville. Loved Nana and Great-Nana to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 and government regulations, a private service will be held. Messages to 2/4 Thomas Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 31, 2020