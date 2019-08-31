CAIRD, Simon Kenneth:
Elaine, Brendan, Bronwyn, Stephen, Kenneth, and families, wish to sincerely thank everyone who expressed sympathy with cards, flowers, food, visits, love and kindness, when our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa Simon went to heaven. After many years with Alzheimers, now at peace. To Bryan Rapsey and Greg Somerville for helping us with a very special family service, we thank you. God Bless You All. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 31, 2019