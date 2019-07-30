CAIRD, Simon Kenneth:
Went home to heaven on July 29, 2019. Aged 78 years. Very dearly loved husband of Elaine. Beloved Dad of Brendan and Katya Caird, Bronwyn and Andrew Malcolm, Stephen and Anna Caird and Kenneth and Cushla Caird. Loved Grandpa of Toby, Oliver, Matthew and Henry; Kate, Thomas and Emma Malcolm; Isaac and Samuel; Jacob, Riley and Alex. Loved Great-Grandpa of Gracie Malcolm. Grateful thanks for the love and care received from the staff at Talbot Park and Elloughton Gardens. A private family service will be held. Messages to 47 Lindsay Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019