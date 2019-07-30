Simon CAIRD

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Bronwyn and our family. Our thoughts and..."
    - Marsha Gowans
  • "My very deepest sympathy to you all. So sorry to hear of..."
    - Kerry Mitchell
  • "Sincerest condolences to you Elaine and family. Your..."
    - Bryan Geer & family
  • "Deepest sympathy to,you Elaine and the family, Simons faith..."
    - John & Lyndsay McMillan
  • "Our sincerest condolences to you all on the loss of Simon...."
    - Marg Hall
Death Notice

CAIRD, Simon Kenneth:
Went home to heaven on July 29, 2019. Aged 78 years. Very dearly loved husband of Elaine. Beloved Dad of Brendan and Katya Caird, Bronwyn and Andrew Malcolm, Stephen and Anna Caird and Kenneth and Cushla Caird. Loved Grandpa of Toby, Oliver, Matthew and Henry; Kate, Thomas and Emma Malcolm; Isaac and Samuel; Jacob, Riley and Alex. Loved Great-Grandpa of Gracie Malcolm. Grateful thanks for the love and care received from the staff at Talbot Park and Elloughton Gardens. A private family service will be held. Messages to 47 Lindsay Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.